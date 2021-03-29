More than £1million worth of cannabis has been seized following a series of police raids in Swindon.

Officers made the massive haul after carrying out searches of eight suspected cannabis factories in the town.

As well as cannabis plants, officers from Wiltshire Police found six men living at the addresses who had been trafficked from London.

The force said they were taken away to be cared for by specialist officers.

Two other men, aged 21 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and human trafficking offences. The pair have been released on conditional bail.

‘Trafficking a hidden crime’

Detective Inspector Angela Shipp, who is leading the investigation, said: “In most of these addresses, each room had been converted for the wholesale production of cannabis plants.

“Men had been trafficked and were being kept in the properties to look after the plants; these victims were rescued and are assisting in this investigation.

"Factories of this scale produce in excess of four million pounds of cannabis in a single year.

“The damage caused to the properties from these setups leaves homeowners, who have rented out their houses, with thousands of pounds worth of repairs.

Human trafficking for cannabis production is often seen as a hidden crime, but this operation by Wiltshire Police shows that this type of crime occurs within our communities in plain sight and the extent of the impact on vulnerable victims and to the wider local community is appalling. Det Insp Shipp, Wiltshire Police

Det Insp Shipp also issued a warning to other drug dealers in the county they will be found and brought to justice.

She added: "I would urge anyone who is suspicious that there may be cannabis growing in addresses near to where they live to report this to us via 101, our website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

