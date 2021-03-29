Devon boy raises £500k sleeping in tent for a year

A boy from North Devon has raised more than half-a-million pounds for charity after sleeping in a tent in his garden for a year.

Wax Woosey started his adventure in March last year to raise money for a hospice which looked after family friend Rick Abbott.

Mr Abbott was a keen adventurer, camper and outdoor sports enthusiast and, shortly before his death, gave a tent to Max and told him: “Promise me you’ll have your own adventures in it.”

The 11-year-old, from Braunton, has braved all sorts of foul weather while sleeping in his tent - including a cold snap which saw the lowest temperatures in the UK for a decade.

Max has braved all sorts of weather camping outside over the past year.

He even spent his birthday, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve sleeping in his tent.

To mark one year in his tent, more than 1,000 children from across the world joined Max to sleep in a tent or a den inside their home as part of his Big Camp Out.

On Twitter, Max wrote: "Well done to everyone who took part in #MaxsBigCampOut last night, it was incredible to see so many others taking part.

"The total has now reached over £500,000. Star-struck, so to everyone who has supported and taken part, thank you."

Max recently received support from two of his inspirational heroes, Bear Grylls and Jonny Wilkinson, who sent him video messages of encouragement.

His father, Mark Woosey, a Royal Marine, never thought what started out as a few nights in a tent would last a whole year.

Max has now surpassed £500,000 in donations. Credit: Woosey family / PA

"I thought he meant just for a few days,” he said. “I couldn't believe it when he started camping out every night, for weeks on end.

"Max has been on an amazing journey. It has brought out both his empathy for others and his steely determination."

To donate, click here.

Read more: