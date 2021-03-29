Dog ripped apart like a 'rag doll' while on family walk in Cotswolds

A 10-month-old dog had to have an emergency operation after he was ripped open like a "rag doll" by two larger dogs while on a walk in the Cotswolds.

Vets had to treat Little Bobby, a La-Chon, after he was attacked and left with a punctured lung, wounds all over his body, damaged muscles, a torn leg and a ripped tongue.

The two bigger dogs which mauled him looked like Spanish Presa Canarios, according to the devastated owner, Mark.

The 52-year-old did not want his last name to be published. He was walking Bobby with his wife, son and two of his grandchildren, aged eight and nine.

Little Bobby is now recovering at home. Credit: BPM Media

They were in Painswick Beacon in the Stroud region on 27 March just after 10.30am.

The family had just left the car park and were heading towards a slope near the golf course when the two large dogs set upon Bobby.

“The two dogs that attacked mine were on a lead but they lunged towards him, picked him up and threw him around like a rag doll," Mark said.

"There were probably 10 to 15 people there who were witnesses but we didn’t get any of their details as we just had to rush off and get Bobby straight to the vet.

“It was traumatic, it was absolutely terrible. My grandchildren were really upset by it. What was the disappointing thing is the bloke, the dog owner, just told us to F-off and call the police if we didn’t like it.

"He showed total disregard for my dog and the well-being of my grandchildren.

“Bobby was really shook up, there was a lot of blood and I thought he was going to die to be honest.”

Bobby was then rushed to the vets who operated on him immediately.

Gloucestershire Police is now trying to track down the owners of the dogs who did it.

Mark says they were a man and a woman. The man was white, 6ft tall, with dark spiky hair. The woman, who he couldn’t recall as clearly, was carrying a puppy in her arms during the incident.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “We were called yesterday afternoon [27 March] by a member of the public reporting that their dog had been attacked on Painswick Beacon between 10.30am and 11am by two Pit Bull-type dogs, one tanned in colour, the other black.

“The dog that was attacked is a La-Chon and was left with a torn leg, hole in his tongue and punctured lung and was receiving treatment from a vet.

“The person walking the Pit Bull type dogs is described as a white man, 6ft tall, with dark spiky hair. A women was walking with him at the time. Both the dogs were on leads but not muzzled. A puppy of the same breed was also with them.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 182 of March 27 or fill in the online form.

