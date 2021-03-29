Friends and families across the West Country will reunite as lockdown rules ease and the 'Stay At Home' message ends.

Groups of up to six, or two households, can socialise in parks and gardens again and outdoor sport and leisure facilities can also reopen today (Monday 29 March).

While the 'Stay At Home' rule is being relaxed, people are still being asked to minimise travel.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told ITV's This Morning today: "We're saying you should minimise travel but if you want to travel to see family then that is absolutely fine."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock Credit: PA

The rule change will see many big attractions across the South West open their doors to customers for the first time in months.

The rule change comes as cases have levelled off in the West Country, with the region now having a rolling case rate of 34.3 per 100,000 people. The rate for England is currently 56 per 100,000 people.

Covid case rates per 100,000 people in the South West (seven days up to March 23)

Swindon - 68.4

Bristol - 50.3

Somerset - 41.3

South Gloucestershire - 40

Dorset - 29.3

Wiltshire - 29.4

North Somerset - 27.4

Bath and North East Somerset - 20.2

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly - 18.4

Devon - 16.2

Despite the rule relaxation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned “we must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout”, while warm weather was excepted to accompany the relaxation.

How many people have been vaccinated in the South West?

The latest data from NHS England - which runs up to March 21 - shows 2.8 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the South West.

The Department of Health and Social Care has said it is on track to achieve the government’s target of offering all over-50s and the clinically vulnerable their first vaccine by April 15.

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast

Read more: