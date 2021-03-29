Woman in her 80s dies in Cornwall house fire

A woman in her 80s has died at the scene of a house fire in Cornwall.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at a property in North Street, Redruth, on Friday 26 March.

The property was filled with black smoke when firefighters arrived.

An 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the fire is not currently being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police continue to investigate the circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email on 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 931 of 260321.

