Police have released images of 13 more people they want to identify after violent riots at a 'Kill the Bill' demonstration in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police has issued the pictures in connection with the protest on Sunday 21 March - which was the first of three events that saw demonstrators clash with officers.

In total, 25 people have now been arrested.

Nine men, aged between 19 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder during the incident, which saw violence erupt outside Bridewell Police Station in the city.

Four women, aged between 18 and 20, were then arrested between last Thursday and Friday, also on suspicion of violent disorder.

It has been reported that dozens of police officers were injured when disorder broke out at the protest, which saw emergency services vehicles set on fire and Bridewell Police Station vandalised.

However, the force retracted its initial statement that said two of its employees had suffered broken limbs during the demonstration.

Many who attended were there to peacefully oppose the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which campaigners argue contains harsh restrictions around protests.

During a third demonstration on Friday (26 March), two further men and a woman – aged between 21 and 30 – were detained, again on suspicion of violent disorder.

The two men were also arrested on suspicion of arson and the woman on suspicion of assault.

Top, left to right: Person BL, Person BP, Person BR. Bottom, left to right: Person BS, Person BT, Person BU, Person BV. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police added: "On Saturday, officers also arrested three men and two women – aged between 19 and 30. All five were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder with one of the men also detained on suspicion of arson.

"A man and woman were arrested on Sunday, while a man and woman were also arrested today (Monday, 29 March). All four were also detained on suspicion of violent disorder.

"Some images have now been removed from our online gallery as a positive identification has been made.

"With the new images added to the website there are now 18 images in the gallery of people we want to identify."

Senior Investigating Officer DCI James Riccio said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we continue to make significant progress in what is a really challenging inquiry.

“We’ve had fantastic support from the public so far and for that we’re incredibly grateful.

“I’d like to once again ask for their help to look at our gallery and see if they recognise any of the people in the images.

“If you do, please contact us on 101 providing the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.”

