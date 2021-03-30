The victim of a former Gloucester councillor who was convicted of filming up women's skirts has revealed the devastating impact his crimes have had on her.

Lee Hawthorne is one of the first people in the country to be convicted of upskirting.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, for the offences at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 29 March.

He was also ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid community work and placed on the sex offenders register.

But the impact on his victims will be long-lasting and Gloucestershire Police has released a statement from one of the women he targeted.

She said: "That incident and his subsequent denials and lies have made me question my trust in others. It has made me feel very anxious, disrupted my sleep and has given me concern about my mental health.

"Since (the officer) showed me the video I have been tearful and experienced several attacks of anxiety and very low mood, driven by the negative thoughts and feelings of this crime.

"I am worried about the affect this incident will continue to have on me, my family, and my work in the future and have had to take time off work due to the impact of his actions."

Hawthorne will be on the sexual offenders' register for seven years. Credit: PA

The woman, who has automatic anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act, was filmed secretly by Hawthorne, a married dad-of-two.

But it was not until he attempted to film another woman in TK Maxx in Gloucester in June 2019 that the former Conservative councillor's crimes were exposed.

The victim in the shop spotted what he was doing and took her own photograph of him as he walked away, leading to a public appeal and his identification.

Officers investigating the case found evidence of the first offence while carrying out their enquiries. Hawthorne, from Abbeydale, Gloucester, pleaded guilty earlier this month.

As well as a suspended sentence and 300 hours of community work, he will have to submit to any police request to check his technological devices for the next seven years.

The victim from the incident in TK Maxx was awarded a High Sheriff's Award of £300 for her actions which led to Hawthorne's identification.

Detective Constable Aaminah Motara, the officer in charge of the case, said: "The victims in these cases have shown incredible resilience throughout the lengthy investigation and I want to say thank you to them for their bravery in being prepared to testify at court.

"Upskirting is a new sexual offence but its impact can be long lasting and should not be underestimated.

"The effects can be wide ranging and varied, from the initial feeling of violation to long term mental health issues which nobody should have to experience.

"If you think you have been a victim of a sexual offence please remember to call us as we are here listen and investigate. Our officers are specially trained and we can provide you with support to help you get through the whole process."

