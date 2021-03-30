An ancient forest which is about 6,000 years old has been uncovered near Mount's Bay in Cornwall - thanks to a particularly low tide.

The submerged forest in Mount’s Bay has been known about for centuries, but it is rare for so much evidence of the ancient trees to be uncovered.

But shifting sands and extremely low tides have uncovered more of the ancient forest than has been seen for years.

Ancient forest reveals itself in Mount's Bay with St Michael's Mount in the background Credit: BPM Media

Tuesday, March 30 has brought the lowest tide of the year for Cornwall, at just 0.32m for Mount’s Bay.

The last time a significant number of tree stumps and roots were uncovered at Chyandour beach in Mount’s Bay, next to Penzance, was following the Valentine’s Day storm in 2014.

Part of the ancient forest exposed at low tide on Chyandour Beach in Mount’s Bay Credit: BPM Media

The ancient forest rises again from the deep Credit: BPM Media

Using radiocarbon dating on the peat beds at the time, geologists know the extensive forests extended across Mount’s Bay between 4,000 and 6,000 years ago.

Read more: