Meet 'Lumpy Larry' - the cat struggling to find a new home

Staff at an animal rescue centre have issued an appeal to find an affectionate cat a new home.

Lumpy Larry, as he's affectionately been named, is overweight and in desperate need of medical treatment.

He's being looked after at Gables Dogs & Cats Home in Plymouth, having arrived there with tightly matted fur all over his body and a large tumour on his face, which has been left untreated.

Staff describe him as a friendly, affectionate cat, who just needs a new loving owner.

Poor cat with tumour on its head Credit: Gable Dogs & Cats Home

Deputy Manager, Ruth Rickard said: “It is always so distressing to see an animal suffer fromsomething that is so easily preventable and treatable. As soon as I heard about poor Lumpy Larry I just knew we could help him and he is such a sweet, friendly boy.

"Our vet even had trouble listening to his heart properly as he was purring so loudly on examination. He is going to be a very loving addition to a home once he has had all the treatment he needs.”

It is always so distressing to see an animal suffer from something that is so easily preventable and treatable. As soon as I heard about poor Lumpy Larry I just knew we could help him and he is such a sweet, friendly boy. Ruth Rickard, Deputy Manager

If you can help call Gables Dogs & Cats Home on 01752 342410 or email fundraising@gablesfarm.org.uk

Read more: