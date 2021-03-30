Watch Alex Wood's report

Organisers of the much-loved Royal Cornwall Agricultural Show have announced the cancellation of this year’s event.

The show was due to take place in September this year, having been postponed from June.

Despite this being after June 21, when the Government has suggested lifting all restrictions on social contact, organisers have decided to pull the plug.

They said this is due to the ongoing “uncertainty” caused by the pandemic and “potential restrictions” which may still be in force by September.

Chris Riddle, who is the secretary of the RCAA, said it was a huge disappointment to cancel.

The agricultural show had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Royal Cornwall Show

“We know that this decision will come as a huge disappointment to many, including ourselves,” he said in a statement.

“We hope that our visitors, members, exhibitors, and traders, understand this difficult decision we have had to make, and we thank them for their patience at this time.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022, when we can hopefully celebrate being together once more.”

The next Royal Cornwall Show is scheduled to take place in June 2022.

Staff said members, ticket holders and trade exhibitors will be contacted in the coming days to discuss booking transfers and refunds.

