Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman's bag in a Swindon supermarket.

Swindon Police has said people should be "extra vigilant" when shopping in supermarkets following "a number of thefts" from customers.

According to Swindon Police, the man pictured above is wanted in connection with the theft of a number of purses and handbags.

The most recent incident saw him take a wallet out of a woman's bag and use her card to make expensive purchases.

A force spokesperson said: "The person pictured is wanted in connection with the theft of a number of purses and handbags from the Oxford Road branch of Sainsbury’s in Swindon and other supermarkets.

"He was seen operating in the Oxford Road branch of Sainsbury’s in November last year and most recently on February 7 this year where he was seen on CCTV removing a wallet from a shopper’s bag, later attempting to use her cards to make high value transactions.

"Anyone with information about who may be responsible should call us on 101 quoting log number 54210011967 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Read more: