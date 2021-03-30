Watch Claire Manning's full report

A campaign group in North Devon has won a High Court battle to stop a holiday park expanding into an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Croyde Area Residents Association filed the lawsuit against Parkdean Resorts and North Devon District Council.

They wanted to reverse planning permission granted to Ruda Holiday Park in January 2014.

Beautiful Croyde Beach in North Devon Credit: ITV News West Country

The coastline close to Rude Holiday Park is considered some of the most outstanding in the entire country and is hugely popular with holidaymakers.

But local residents have been worried about the park expanding even more, which is why they took legal action.

We're very pleased that the judge has made the decision, that she has quashed what we considered to be an illegal planning permission Steve Vine, Croyde Area Residents' Association

The area relies heavily on tourism but residents argued the park's expansion would have ruined the beauty of the landscape.

Steve continued: "One of the ironies is that the area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is part of Parkdean's success and we can't quite understand why they would want to develop in those areas which surely is just killing the golden goose."

Ruda Holiday Park, Croyde Credit: ITV News West Country

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ruda Holiday Park said: "We have been in frequent contact with the local parish council and local planning authority and have followed all appropriate legal procedures.

"Our relationship with residents in the area is very important to us and we look to maintain an open dialogue with the local community. We are considering the judgement and our position."

Parkdean has 21 days to decide if it will appeal the judgement.

Read more: