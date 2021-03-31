An FA Charter Standard Club in Exeter are appealing for witness following the loss of their community defibrillator.

Stoke Hill AFC, which has 12 junior teams and an adult male team, say the defibrillator was removed from its cabinet on Hamlin Lane Playing Fields in Heavitree last weekend.

A member of the public discovered the defibrillator cabinet was damaged and the device missing and reported it to the police on Sunday 28 March.

Club Chairwoman Gillian Burgess said: “Initially she was hoping that someone may have damaged the externally fitted cabinet in an emergency to access the defibrillator to save a life; however as it hasn’t been returned we are now inclined to think the worst.”

The defibrillator cabinet was discovered to be damaged, with the lifesaving kit missing. Credit: Stoke Hill AFC.

The lifesaving equipment served not only Stoke Hill AFC, but also other clubs who used the field as well as the wider community, via the nationwide 999 defibrillator service.

The device was bought and installed last year through the club's fundraising efforts and included large donations by Sprayed Concrete Solutions. One member commented on the club's Facebook page that they had already used the device in an emergency situation.

Gill has had a similar experience and added: “Having personally seen one of these machines helping save a life at another club, we realise how important this asset is for the club and community around Hamlin Lane Playing Fields; and what a sad loss it is for the wider community”.

The club are appealing for the device to be returned or for witnesses to come forward. Devon and Cornwall police have logged the alleged theft as Case 158 of 28 March.

