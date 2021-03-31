Avon and Somerset Police are under investigation after carrying out a stop and search in Bristol last February.

A 20-year old black man alleges excessive force was used against him and that he was discriminated against because of his race during a stop and search on Belmont Street on 16 February.

Now the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses or for anyone who filmed the search to come forward, after the complaint was referred to them by the force.

It is investigating the man's claims and examining whether officers acted inappropriately, by reviewing relevant body-worn video footage and the initial accounts of those involved.

IOPC regional director Catrin Evans said: “We believe a number of people were in the immediate vicinity when the incident happened and it may have been filmed on mobile phones.

"We would be grateful if anyone who witnessed the events contacts us as it may be significant in helping us to clearly establish what happened."

She added the IOPC are "independent" and make decisions "entirely independently of the police”.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the IOPC on 0300 303 5726 or email: Belmontstreet@policeconduct.gov.uk

