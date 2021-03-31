Five-piece band IDLES will be headlining a one-off concert on the Bristol downs this September.

Like many music festivals this year, The Downs Festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic. However, Bristol's Team Love and Simple Things have organised a concert which will take place on Friday 3 September.

The Bristol band will be joined by other artists in a yet to be confirmed line-up, as well as 10,000 gig-goers.

Dave Harvey from Team Love and Simple Things said: “It’s an amazing feeling to announce the IDLES homecoming show for September this year.

"We have been huge fans of the band for years and have watched them grow from playing very early on the bill in small venues for Simple Things to becoming one of the world’s biggest and most important rock bands."

Punk rock band Idles burst onto the scene in 2017 with their debut album Brutalism. Credit: PA

IDLES received their first UK Number One album in 2020 with 'Ultra Mono', which also became the fastest selling vinyl release of the year. But the band are yet to play their album to fans in Bristol as their sold-out tour has been pushed back to 2022.

Dave added: “It feels all the more important to put on a show with them now, we really feel like this is the light at the end of the tunnel for all of us, to be able to be back standing in the audience watching one of Bristol’s best bands play their number one album live for one of the very first times in front of their hometown fans. It’s going to feel really special.”

Fans are being promised a day of "amazing day of music, food, drink and fellowship," which will be announced in the coming months.

People can sign up for presale tickets on 31 March 2021 at found.ee/IDLESPRESALE and pre-sale tickets go live at 9.00am on Thursday 1 April. Any available tickets left will be put up on a General Sale at 9.00am on Friday 2 April.

Tickets are priced £39.50 and £45.00 before a booking fee is added..

