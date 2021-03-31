See the damage caused to the outside of the store:

Police are searching for two men who caused an explosion at a Co-op store in Devon.

The suspects arrived at the shop in Willand at around 3.50am on Wednesday 31 March in a white Seat Leon car.

Police said they used equipment to "cause an explosion" to try and access the cash machine.

The men then used pickaxes to try and get into the shop.

After being disturbed by a passing motorist they drove away towards Cullompton.

Nothing was taken but substantial damage, estimated to be in the region of several thousand pounds, was caused to the shop.

Credit: ITV

Police are appealing to anyone who has information about the incident.

One of the men is described as having a large build, wearing a black hooded top, a grey face mask, a grey or dark striped T-shirt, black trousers and black Nike trainers with a white tick.

The other man was wearing a black jacket, black face mask, black trousers and trainers, possibly with red laces.

