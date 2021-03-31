The organisers of Glastonbury Festival have announced a one-off virtual event which will take place in May - and some huge names are set to perform.

The Somerset festival - which was cancelled for a second year running - is being dubbed the "greatest show online".

It will take place on 22 May this year and details were revealed on the official Glastonbury Festival Twitter page this morning (Wednesday 31 March).

It has been called 'Live At Worthy Farm' and will feature performances from Coldplay, Sam Smith, Wolf Alice, Damon Albarn, HAIM, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice.

DJ Honey Dijon and other special guests are set to perform at Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm for the "spectacular" online concert.

Bristol band Idles are also in the lineup, along with the some surprise acts that won't be revealed until the day of the event.

It will be filmed across the Worthy Farm site in Pilton at festival landmarks including the Pyramid Field and Stone Circle.

The five-hour "extravaganza" will be broadcast across different time zones, each with an allocated time slot. The UK's live stream will start at 7pm.

Emily Eavis said: “After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across Worthy Farm at landmarks including the Pyramid and, for the first time ever, the Stone Circle.

"It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it.

"There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!”

Tickets are now on sale at £20 each, but it seems the site is already struggling with the numbers of people trying to get their hands on some.

Read more: