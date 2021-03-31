Watch Katie Rowlett's report

Today we reached another landmark in the loosening of lockdown restrictions. For nearly 4 million people in England Wales who are clinically vulnerable due to covid this is the last day they will have to shield.

Chloe Ball-Hopkin's has spent all but five weeks at her home in Kingswood near Wotton-under-Edge in the past year.

She has muscular dystrophy and has been shielding during the pandemic.

"As cliche as it sounds it's like Christmas eve and I'm a child getting ready for Christmas Day. It's been a long time coming and at this point it's just going to be nice to get out and enjoying what I can do in a safe way."

Chloe has been shielding for a whole year. Credit: Chloe Ball-Hopkins

The 24-year-old has made the most of her time at home. She lives in an annex at her grandparents' house, and during the past 12 months they have been memory making. Like perfecting roast dinners, seeing in the New Year together or soaking up the sun in the beautiful garden.

Her grandfather George Ball says he will miss her not being around, adding: "It's going to be really strange not having her buzzing around the house. I wont get my nice cups of coffee made, because she's been absolutely lovely looking after her Grandparents, it's a two edge sword, isn't it?"

Tomorrow Chloe is going to see her mother in her garden and make flapjacks and drink tea.

She also plans to safely catch up with friends that she is more used to seeing on screen than in person.

Chloe kept in touch with friends on her computer. Credit: Chloe Ball-Hopkins

When asked how she has remained so positive Chloe replied: "There were times when cabin fever was exactly how I explained it. I would have climbed the walls if I physically could of.

"Covid was something that would and could have killed me. It wasn't that hard when I thought about it that way considering the people who are putting their life on the line because they had to because that was their job, my part was staying at home, in comparison that's not a hard thing to do."