Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was spat at and had her car damaged in Bishopsworth, Bristol.

The woman was parked outside the Coral Betting Shop on Church Road, when a man approached her on a mobility scooter, at around 10:45am on Thursday 25 February.

He verbally abused the woman, before spitting at her and striking her car's windshield, leaving it damaged.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them on 101 and quote reference number 5221040945.