A Devon couple who had to plan their big day not once, not twice but three times have finally got married after being plagued by delays.

West Country couple Alice and Ethan Vella got married on their third attempt on Tuesday 30 March - months after they had initially planned.

The couple, who are both from Exeter, had originally been due to marry in London on 10 February but had to postpone due to the pandemic and then their second date of 9 March was hit by another delay.

The marriage finally took place at the Exeter Registration Office, with the couple being one of the first in the city to tie the knot since lockdown rules eased to allow groups of six to meet in outdoor spaces and private gardens.

Alice said: “It took three attempts!

“We were going to have it on February 10 in London, but then the most recent lockdown was announced.

"Then we booked it for March 9, hoping that Boris’s rules would allow weddings, but it didn’t."

Alice and Ethan Vella tied the knot at Exeter Registration Office yesterday. Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media.

Coronavirus restrictions currently limit the number of people allowed to attend marriage ceremonies, but Alice and Ethan came up with an innovative solution.

Ethan said: “We’re doing it over two days. Obviously we aren’t having a massive wedding, we aren’t having all the bells and whistles that we may have chosen, but we’re happy."

On Tuesday, the couple were joined by Alice's family.

After enjoying an ice cream at busy Exeter quayside, they planned to visit Alice’s family home where a gazebo was set up in the garden with a screen so that other friends and family could join by Zoom.

The couple enjoyed an ice cream at Exeter quayside before heading back to Alice's family home. Credit: Devon Live/ BPM Media.

On Wednesday 31 March, the couple will return to the same spot with Ethan’s family, where there will be a service in the gazebo, and joined by friends and family over Zoom.

But despite having fewer guests, the coupe were thrilled to finally be husband and wife.

Ethan said: “People need to realise that by having a smaller wedding you’re not missing out.

"A handful of really close family and friends is really all you need. It’s the essence of a wedding.

“That’s why brides and grooms get so messed up in the head, because you're catering for everyone else apart from yourself and you take the happiness out of it. We couldn’t be anymore happy."

Alice added: “You can still get a little stressed with just a small group, so I can’t imagine a big one."

Weddings with up to six people attending have been allowed since Monday. The UK Government is set to review lockdown restrictions on 12 April, with the possibility of allowing up to 15 guests at weddings from this date.

