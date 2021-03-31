Two care home workers who were arrested after a Covid outbreak which led to several residents dying have been bailed.

Nine people died at Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth after the outbreak.

Devon and Cornwall Police investigated the incident and arrested a 57-year-old woman from Sidmouth and a 30-year-old man from Exeter on suspicion of wilful neglect.

The force has now confirmed both "have been released on police bail until 19 April pending further enquiries".

It is the first Covid outbreak at the home.

Credit: ITV West Country

An inspection was carried out at the care home last month after concerns were raised with health and social care regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The outcome of the inspection has not yet been published.

Police said last week that specialist officers are communicating with the families of the deceased residents.

