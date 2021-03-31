Your March weather pictures for the West Country region

Clifton suspension bridge at sunrise Credit: KimAtkins
Rolling waves at Perranporth Credit: Magi Barrett
St Piran's Day in Mevagissey Credit: Lisa MacLeod
The view down Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, with fog in the Blackmore Vale Credit: Richard Ley

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet: 

@alexberesfordTV

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

A neon pyrotechnic display pilot passes under the Snow Moon Credit: Mike Read
The view back from St Michael's Mount, Marazion Credit: Denise Gent
Sundown over Clevedon marine lake Credit: Damon Webb
Chiselled to perfection by the weather - Higher Tor, Dartmoor Credit: Kate Bence
Daffodils in bloom at Halton Quay, Saltash Credit: Susie Groom
Sunset over Wadebridge capturing the last of the light and shade Credit: John Lacey
A gorgeous drop of spring sunshine at Westward Ho! Credit: Graham Hobbs
Warm sunshine over Lorna Doone Farm, Exmoor Credit: Cienna Cook
Hazy sunshine over Chesil Beach and Portland Bill Credit: Richard Ley
A deer enjoys some of that warm sunshine at the end of the month in Ashton Court Credit: Kim Atkins
Paddle boarders out on the water at sunrise in Paignton Credit: Scott Williams