A mural of Black Lives Matter protestor Jen Reid has been painted in Bristol.

Last year, a statue of Ms Reid was placed on the empty plinth where the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down.

The sculpture was called 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020' by artist Marc Quinn.

It captured the moment Ms Reid stood on top of the empty plinth in June 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests.

The mural is due to be finished tomorrow (Friday 2 April). Credit: ITV West Country

Reid’s husband, Alasdair Doggart, had taken two photographs of her on top of the empty plinth during protests with her fist in the air in a Black Power salute.

The new mural - called United Souls, United Goals - was painted by street artist Mr Cenz and is planned to be finished tomorrow (Friday 2 April).

The work was commissioned by a group called The Bristol Eighteen and is located in Stokes Croft directly opposite Banksy's famous Mild Mild West mural.

The hashtag #UNITEDSOULSUNITEDGOALS will be used to direct people towards free educational resources on black history, once the mural is finished.

Words written by Bristol poet Lawrence Hoo will also be added to the artwork.

