A total of 29 people have so far been arrested following violence at ‘Kill the Bill’ protests in Bristol.

Four protests have now been held in the city, with the first three resulting in disorder and clashes between protesters and police.

The first demonstration was held on Sunday 21 March, and resulted in police vehicles being set on fire and damage to Bridewell Police Station.

A second protest on 23 March saw clashes between officers in riot gear and protesters who had gathered on College Green.

Police and protesters clashed during the second 'Kill the Bill' demonstration in Bristol. Credit: PA

A third protest on 26 March resulted in further disorder after officers attempted to disperse crowds.

A fourth protest on 30 March, meanwhile, was held peacefully, with no arrests or violence.

‘We’d like to thank the public’

Avon and Somerset Police, who have been criticised for their tactics at some of the protests, say 29 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.

Police vehicles were torched during the first protest.

Offences include violent disorder, intent to endanger life, assault of a police officer and criminal damage.

In a statement, the force said: “In total, 29 people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

We’d like to thank the public for their continued support with what is a challenging investigation, especially those who have called in with information. Avon and Somerset Police

Those arrested include a 25-year-old man has been arrested in the Plymouth area.

Police are still hoping to identify and speak to a further 16 people in connection with their investigation.

If you recognise one of the individuals pictured, you are advised to call police on 101.

