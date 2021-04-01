A man has been arrested in Plymouth in connection with a violent 'Kill the Bill' protest which saw emergency services vehicles set on fire and a police station vandalised.

The demonstration took place in Bristol on Sunday 21 March in opposition to the proposals in the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

If approved, it would see authorities given increased powers to police protests.

An officer from Devon and Cornwall Police's Road Crime Unit said a man has been arrested in Plymouth for offences of arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder, criminal damage and assaulting the police.

In a tweet the officer said: "With assistance from local officers, located him on the #barbican #plymouth. now on his way back to #bristol for interview #bristolriots".

Earlier this week, Avon and Somerset Police released more images of people they want to identify in connection with the disorder.

According to the force, it could be one of the biggest investigations in its history.

