Car parking space in Taunton put up for sale for £8k

How much money would you be willing to pay to park your car?

Well in Taunton a single parking space is on the market at a guide price of £8,000.

Estate agents TRG Lawrence & Son has listed the space on Park Street on its website.

Its located close to the town centre, in walking distance to the shops, supermarkets and Musgrove Park Hospital.

The listing is for a lease of 125 years, with an advertised ground rent of £5 a year.

It seems pretty steep for a parking space, but could it be worth while?

If you work full-time in Taunton town centre, you could be charged more than £8 a day to park in one of the public car parks. That could work out at almost £2,000 a year.

It is becoming increasingly common for parking spaces in busy towns and cities across the country to be bought and then rented out to commuters.

For many, it is a cheaper alternative to public parking.

TRG Lawrence and Son believes the space could generate between £70 and £90 per month in rent, which is between £840 and £1080 a year.

