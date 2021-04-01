Television star Joel Dommett and his wife, model Hannah Cooper, have thanked a Gloucestershire-based charity for their "brilliant" support during some very "difficult days".

Hannah's mother was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December last year, and since then Brain Tumour Support has been on hand to support not only her, but the whole family.

Hannah and Joel have now announced they are to become ambassadors for the Thornbury-based charity.

Hannah said: “Knowing that Brain Tumour Support is there to guide and support has reallyhelped to sustain us through some very difficult days. Until you’re faced with this experience it’s hard to comprehend just how much there is to take on board, for mum and for all the family, and the range of emotions you go through.”

It really hits you for six, it’s incredibly tough, and if we’d had to deal with that just by ourselves I think it would have been a hundred times worse. Joel Dommett

Joel, originally from Rockhampton in South Gloucestershire, added: “It was very surprising and out of the blue, and very scary.

"And Brain Tumour Support has been brilliant through it all, in terms of communications with the medical teams, helping us work through our emotions. It’s really important to have someone to talk to, and to understand that you’re not alone.”

In February Joel, who presents 'The Masked Singer', organised an online raffle of some of his suits from the ITV show to raise funds for the charity.

More than 3,200 tickets were sold and the money will fund support for more than 40 patients and their families.

"I just hope it makes it easier for a few more people going through brain tumour treatment in the future," Joel said.

"Brain Tumour Support really means something extra special for us now that we’ve seen what a difference that support has made to our family.”

Tina Mitchell Skinner, CEO and Founder of Brain Tumour Support, said, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Joel and Hannah as Brain Tumour Support Ambassadors, and we particularly appreciate their commitment through such an anxious time for Hannah and all her family.

"We are incredibly grateful for everything that Joel and Hannah have already done in raising both funds and awareness for our work, and we look forward to working with them alongside our many loyal supporters.”

