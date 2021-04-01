Warning: contains some distressing images

A frightened deer which was found in distress after getting his antlers tangled in barbed wire had to be rescued from a field in Gloucestershire.

RSPCA inspectors found the deer thrashing around in bailing twine and barbed wire.

Suzi Smith and Al Barnes rushed to the scene and managed to set him free after managing to cut away the hazards.

They filmed a distressing clip of the creature as they approached him and managed to capture the heartening moment they set him free.

“He was stuck fast by the barbed wire fencing which was caught in the bailer twine thatwas tightly twisted around his antlers," Suzi said.

"As you can see in the video clip, the deer had been frantically thrashing around to try to free himself.

“We knew we had to act carefully and quickly to minimise the stress caused. Deer are vulnerable animals that can become easily stressed and this has a huge impact on their health and wellbeing.

“It had been a real struggle cutting him out from the twine and barbed wire, so it was great to finally see him stand up and dart off.

“We were able to carefully manage the moment the deer stood back up thanks to the use of the towel to cover his eyes, thereby keeping him quieter and reducing stress levels, which gave me a rare opportunity to film one of those special moments that makes the rescue work we do to help animals so rewarding.”

