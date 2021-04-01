'Horrendous' amount of rubbish dumped in Bristol as lockdown eases

Watch: Shocking amount of litter left behind on Bristol Harbourside

The amount of rubbish being dumped in the city centre has been "horrendous" over the past few days, says Bristol Waste.

Extra bins and street cleaning teams were dispatched this week to tackle the abnormally high levels of litter which is believed to be connected to the recent warm weather and easing of lockdown restrictions.

Overflowing bins have become an increasingly common sight around Bristol Harbourside as well as Castle Park, Millennium Square and College Green.

Emma Russell from Bristol Waste said: "Crews have said it's some of the worst litter they have seen. It's like what you would get after a festival."

Credit: ITV News

Crews start work at 5am to ensure the majority of city centre locations are cleaned before the morning rush hour. But they are now struggling to keep to their schedules due to the volume of work.

There have been similar problems in the city's parks. On Clifton Downs early morning dog walkers and runners say they have had to navigate piles of litter.

One walker said: "This is the worst it's been for a very long time."

Another commented: "It is quite a shock actually. I mean it's just like piles of it. It seems crazy."

Bristol Waste say the best thing to do is to take your litter home where you can recycle your rubbish.

