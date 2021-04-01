Watch Bob Cruwys' report

Staff at an animal park in Devon have been kept busy during lockdown, working on a brand new enclosure for a pair of rescued bear cubs.

A custom-built home has been created at Wildwood Escot for the rescued cubs, which are due to arrive at the park this year.

Mish and Lucy were orphaned when their mother died in a snow drift in the Albanian mountains, due to illegal logging activity. Attempts were made to return them to the wild but they were too young to survive on their own.

A huge fallen oak tree is set to make the perfect playground for the cubs.

Keeper Tanith Meyer said: "Previously we were letting our toddler groups take photos and things like that on it.

"As an animal keeper, we're very happy to have bear cubs climbing all over it instead. They're going to have lots of different pools, lots of different water sources.

Mish and Lucy are currently being looked after at a park in Kent Credit: WILDWOOD TRUST

"We just want to make it as natural as possible and be able to promote as many natural behaviours as possible for them.

"They are very young so they are exceptionally active, so by doing things like this we can allow those natural behaviours to be demonstrated - and it will look fantastic to the public as well.

They are currently being looked after at a park in Kent, while their new home is being constructed in the woods at Escot, with a raised walkway through the trees so visitors will be able to get a good look at them.

Covid restrictions for zoos and wildlife parks are scheduled to lift on April 12, allowing the park to open just in time for the second half of the Easter holidays.

