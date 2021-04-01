Yeovil Town club captain Lee Collins dies aged 32

Yeovil Town's club captain Lee Collins has died at the age of 32.

The centre-back had made eight National League appearances for the Glovers this season.

Collins started his career at Wolves. He also played for Port Vale, Northampton, Mansfield and Hereford United.

In a statement, the Club said: "Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

"We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time.

"The club will make no further comment at this time.

"Our game with Altrincham tomorrow has been postponed."