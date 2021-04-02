Work to protect Sidmouth’s crumbling cliffs will be paused to enable the potential for ‘bigger and better’ sea defences to be explored.

East Devon District Council’s cabinet voted to place on hold the existing £9m scheme for the town given that other previously dismissed options may now be affordable.

Temporary planning permission and installation of rock armour at East Beach will be sought in the meantime by the council as the decision to consider alternative options is likely to lead to a delay of potentially up to two years in implementing a final scheme.

Councillors agreed that pausing the scheme would enable them to see if a better one can be delivered and that it was important to ensure that the right decision for the future of Sidmouth was taken.

The current sea defence option would involve beach replenishment, periodic beach recycling, a new rock groyne on East Beach. Credit: ITV News

The current option would involve beach replenishment, periodic beach recycling, a new rock groyne on East Beach and modifications to the River Sid training wall.

It would also include raising the height of the splash wall along the seafront slightly, and then topping it up with temporary storm barriers or strong glass panels when needed.

But now that extra funding for the scheme is available, alternative schemes could be put on the table.

Back in 2017, Sidmouth town councillors had backed a scheme with four additional semi-obscured offshore ‘reefs’ that decrease in size towards the East Beach – but as it cost up to £20m – the most expensive of all the options – it wasn’t taken forward.

Other options rejected had included modifying the rock groynes at Bedford Steps, York Steps and East Pier Rock into ‘T’ shapes, a slope of large boulders will be placed next to the seawall, and the removal of the current rock groynes on the beach with more breakwaters similar to those already in place constructed on the main beach and East Beach.

One of the options that is being considered is modifying the rock groynes at Bedford Steps, York Steps and East Pier Rock into ‘T’ shapes. Credit: LDRS

Tom Buxton-Smith, EDDC engineer said: “There is a desire to see if a better scheme can be delivered than the one proposed, but to do so, it will need us to pause the project to see if they are technically viable.”

Outlining the option, he said it may result in a more sustainable option for Sidmouth with less ongoing maintenance costs to the council, and it may result in a better visual solution for East Beach and the World Heritage Coast.

But he said that stopping to look at other options will cause the project a minimum six-month delay, and should after the six months, another option be technically feasible and fully fundable and chosen to proceed, it will likely be another four years before construction can begin – meaning a two-year delay.

He said: “In the short term, it will slow down erosion rates, meaning the cliff edge will be kept away from residents’ houses for longer, the mouth of the River Sid remains better protected from South Easterly storms, meaning a reduction in flood risk to Sidmouth Town, and removes pressure to deliver the BMP quickly, which will allow time to further assess other options and allow further post-pandemic public consultation.”

This is another option being considered by the local authority. Credit: LDRS

But he added: “It is possible that temporary planning permission will not be granted, the rock armour will be unsightly, and will be the first thing residents/visitors see of the World Heritage site when looking east from the Esplanade, and placing rock armour in front of the cliffs could be argued to be desecrating a pristine site with many important designations, albeit temporarily.”

Cllr Denise Bickey, who represents the Sidmouth Town ward, said: “If we were desperate to plough ahead, it like being on the M5 when want to be on the M4, and it’s pointless to keep ploughing ahead with the wrong plan, so we can go back to the drawing board and find good ways to change it so everyone in the town can be as happy as can be. Pausing it and a temporary solution and to really get it right is so important.”

It will take up to six months for engineers and specialist consultants to review and assess various alternatives, and following the studies and investigations, a report will come on whether to go ahead with the original preferred option or use the additional funding on a different option which may be more beneficial to Sidmouth’s coastal defences.

Credit: Daniel Clark, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Read more: