Campaigners in Exeter are calling for a roundabout to be removed in a residential area after accidents involving cyclists.

Dozens of residents took part in a demonstration to push for improvements following two accidents in the past week on the junction on Sweetbrier Lane.

Bridget Walton from the group told ITV News: "Roundabouts don't really belong in residential areas because they encourage drivers to just glance and go and not to slow down."

The event was supported by Robin Buckfield, a 14-year-old schoolboy, who was in collision with a car at the junction last week and stood to address the crowd while supported on crutches.

His mother Marie said she was touched by the large turnout for the event and hopes it reflects concerns by cyclists right across the city.

Read more: