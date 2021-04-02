Glastonbury Festival and Eden Project benefit from £400m Covid arts fund

Glastonbury Festival will receive £900,000 as part of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The festival was forced to cancel over the past two years due to the pandemic.

The cash injection will help with the running of the festival until next year, as well as put on a livestream event in May and a family event in September.

Co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said they were "extremely grateful" to receive a share of the funds.

After losing millions from the cancellation of our last two festivals, this grant will make a huge difference in helping to secure our future. Michael and Emily Eavis, Glastonbury Festival organisers

The money is part of the Government's £400million Culture Recovery Fund, which will be used to support hart-hit venues, companies and workers in the arts sector.

More than 2,700 organisations are being offered grants and loans in the latest announcement - including £250,000 for the Eden Project, £109,000 for Charlestown Harbour and £173,598 for South West-based theatre company Wise Children.

Charlestown Harbour in Cornwall, which was a filming location for Poldark, is getting £109,500 to help the site survive.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced

"Now we're staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and [to] thrive in the better times ahead."

