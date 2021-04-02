Glastonbury man sentenced after puppies' ears cropped

A man from Glastonbury has been sentenced after arranging for his puppies to have their ears cropped.

Che Osiris Lord allowed three of his dogs to have their ears cropped in December 2020.

The 37-year-old, of Meare Road in Glastonbury, admitted he allowed the banned procedure to be carried out during a hearing at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 40 hours unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £100 costs plus a £95 victim surcharge.

Ear cropping is illegal in the UK. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Miranda Albinson, who investigated the case, said: “Ear cropping is illegal in England and Wales, under Section 5 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

“While it is still legal in some European countries and US states, it is illegal here which means owners cannot crop their dogs’ ears, or send them to have their ears cropped by someone else.”

All three of Lord’s dogs, described as American XL bulldogs, will now be rehomed.

Read more: