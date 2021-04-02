The RSPCA is appealing for information after a hamster was dumped outside a primary school in Bristol.The cream and tan hamster was found in a cage at the entrance to Charlton Wood Primary in Patchway.

People initially thought the cage had just been fly-tipped before a passer-by realised there was still a hamster inside it.The animal was taken to the RSPCA’s Bristol Animal Centre and is being looked after.

The hamster cage was found to still have its furry occupant inside. Credit: BPM Media

Now the RSPCA wants to know more about who dumped the hamster, who they have named Button, outside the school last Thursday, March 25.“Fortunately, we think the hamster was spotted quickly as the area is busy,” said Animal Rescue Officer Clara Scully.“Although most people would have likely walked past assuming the cage had been fly-tipped without realising there was a poor hamster inside.“I’m so glad that one eagle-eyed member of the public spotted him,” she added.

The RSPCA said it is worried because the Covid lockdown has resulted in more people getting small pets, often with no idea how much work is involved to look after them.

Google searches for hamsters rose by 200% in July last year, compared to the previous year. “We know that circumstances can change and sometimes people struggle to care for a pet, but we urge anyone in that situation to seek help,” said Ms Scully.“That help can be from a friend or relative, or a charity like the RSPCA. But please don’t abandon an animal to suffer like this.“Small doesn’t necessarily mean easy and we are already seeing the impact of the lockdown with owners struggling to care for their small pets.“We ask that prospective owners always do their research, to make sure that they have the time, money and resources to care for their pet for the rest of their lives.“We often find that these small pets can be brought as a ‘starter pet’ for children and particularly with the high demand of pets in lockdown, we are concerned that some families may have brought them on an impulse and have found that now schools are open the novelty has worn off, or they are struggling with proper pet care,” she added.

