Investigation launched in Dorset following the death of two people

Police in Dorset have launched an investigation following the deaths of two people.

One relates to a woman in Weymouth and the other relates to a man on Portland which are believed to be linked.

Police are treating the death of the woman found on Thursday, April 1, morning at a house in Ranelagh Road as suspicious.

The woman in her 50s and from the local area was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Later that day officers were called to an address in Grove Road where they found the body of a man in his 50s.

The death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway. His family has also been informed.

Armed police were called to Portland following the discovery of the body a man. Credit: ITV News

The man and woman were known to each other.A cordon is in place at both addresses while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “A detailed investigation is underway looking into the circumstances of both deaths, which are currently being treated as linked.“The families of both the woman and the man are being supported by specially-trained officers.“I would urge anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area of either Ranelagh Road or Grove Road during the afternoon of Thursday 1 April 2021 to please contact us.”Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210051727.

Alternatively, if you wish to stay anonymous, you contact the Crimestoppers at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.

