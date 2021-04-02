Organisations across the region have been given a boost by the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

Glastonbury Festival will receive £900,000 to help the festival continue in 2021, with two smaller events this year, as well as to carry the festival through to 2022.

Bristol's BoomTown festival is also set to receive close to a million pounds.

The English Heritage Trust, which cares for hundreds of historic monuments including Stonehenge and Tintagel Castle, will receive £23.4 million to cover Covid-related losses and support investment in essential maintenance.

A few other significant grants that have been handed out include:

Bristol Music Trust to receive £800,000

Theatre Royal Plymouth to receive £728,000

Theatre Royal Bath to receive £476,127

Gloucestershire Everyman Theatre to receive £401,874

SS Great Britain Trust to receive £440,000

Bristol's Old Vic theatre to receive £289, 971

Cheltenham Festivals to receive £290,000

Eden Trust to receive £249,000

Watershed Arts Trust in Bristol to receive £215,713

Lance Show Publications and Limited in Dorset to receive £206,621

Wiltshire Creative to receive £215,552

Octagon Theatre in Yeovil to receive £165,000

Gold Coast Ocean Fest in North Devon to receive £150,000

Newlyn Art Gallery in Cornwall to receive more than £161,373

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, said: “Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

“Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead.”

A full list of West Country organisations that have received funding is available via the Arts Council England Website.

Read more: