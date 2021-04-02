Organisations across South West receive culture funding boost to help with Covid recovery
Organisations across the region have been given a boost by the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.
Glastonbury Festival will receive £900,000 to help the festival continue in 2021, with two smaller events this year, as well as to carry the festival through to 2022.
Bristol's BoomTown festival is also set to receive close to a million pounds.
The English Heritage Trust, which cares for hundreds of historic monuments including Stonehenge and Tintagel Castle, will receive £23.4 million to cover Covid-related losses and support investment in essential maintenance.
A few other significant grants that have been handed out include:
Bristol Music Trust to receive £800,000
Theatre Royal Plymouth to receive £728,000
Theatre Royal Bath to receive £476,127
Gloucestershire Everyman Theatre to receive £401,874
SS Great Britain Trust to receive £440,000
Bristol's Old Vic theatre to receive £289, 971
Cheltenham Festivals to receive £290,000
Eden Trust to receive £249,000
Watershed Arts Trust in Bristol to receive £215,713
Lance Show Publications and Limited in Dorset to receive £206,621
Wiltshire Creative to receive £215,552
Octagon Theatre in Yeovil to receive £165,000
Gold Coast Ocean Fest in North Devon to receive £150,000
Newlyn Art Gallery in Cornwall to receive more than £161,373
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, said: “Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.
“Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead.”
A full list of West Country organisations that have received funding is available via the Arts Council England Website.
