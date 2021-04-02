Police called after mass gathering on Plymouth Hoe

A mass gathering on Plymouth Hoe had to be broken up by police after more than 30 people breached Covid restrictions.

Pictures showed a large group of people had gathered on the Hoe on 1 April.

This prompted a number of reports to Devon and Cornwall Police, who attended and asked people to disperse.

A force spokesperson confirmed officers gave advice but did not issue any fines.

Police were called and attended but did not issue any fines. Credit: BPM Media

“We engaged members of the public at the location and advised them on the current coronavirus legislation and we had positive engagement with the members of the public there,” the spokesperson said.

After the backdrop of incidents elsewhere in the country in places such as Hyde Park, we were aware of the need to respond and are grateful to the members of the public who reported this gathering. Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson

The spokesperson added a cleanup of the area would be needed after litter was left behind by people earlier in the day.

“Those we engaged with at the location cleaned up after themselves,” the spokesperson continued.

“However, unfortunately, others that had already been there have not done so and we are engaging with the local council regarding the need for a cleanup because of the amount of rubbish left behind by some members of the public.”

