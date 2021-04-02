An abandoned pony which was rescued by an animal charity has found a new job delivering novels to a socially-distanced book club in Wiltshire.

Micky, owned by Abi Elliot-Williams, first stepped into the role as a way to cheer up isolating residents during the coronavirus lockdowns.

But he has proved so popular with members of the Hullavington Book Group he looks set to become a regular addition.

The idea behind Micky's introduction to the group came from their February read - 'Giver of Stars' by Jojo Moyes, about a group of librarians who deliver books by packhorse across rural Kentucky in the 1930s.

Ms Elliot-Williams, whose mother runs the Wiltshire group, offered Micky to help collect the books and deliver the March read, with the help of her 11-year-old daughter Poppy.

"Micky just has the ability to make people smile," Ms Elliot-Williams told PA.

"He has such a lovely smiley face. And so not only are people getting their book delivered, which they tell us they really look forward to anyway, but then we turned up with a nice pony and it's an extra reason to smile."

Micky's owner, Abi, delivers the books with the help of her daughter. Credit: PA

The group has been unable to meet for more than a year due to coronavirus restrictions, but it's now hoped Micky will be able to deliver the books in April and May.

Abi adopted Micky from the Blue Cross after he was taken into the charity's care. He was found abandoned in poor conditions on a farm when he was just a colt.

"Micky just came over randomly and wouldn't leave us alone," she said.

"And we said, 'He's a lovely friendly pony', and they said, 'Oh no, he's normally very timid with people and doesn't make much of an effort'.

"It was purely just he decided to speak to us, and that was that - we had to have him."

The Blue Cross urges anyone looking for a horse to consider rehoming from a rescue centre.

