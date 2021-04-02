Flowers and messages have been laid outside Yeovil Town's stadium in memory of club captain Lee Collins.

He died on Wednesday (March 31) at the age of 32 in circumstances police described as sudden but not suspicious.

Since Yeovil Town confirmed the news yesterday, current and former teammates have shared emotional tributes on Twitter, describing Lee as "the greatest man you could meet" who will be "deeply missed".

Yeovil's game against Altrincham, which was due to take place today (April 2), has been postponed. All National League matches going ahead this weekend will begin with a minute's silence in his memory.

One fan speaking to ITV News today at the ground said: "He had a good passion and loved the club so much.

"He was a lovely guy and everyone is going to miss him so much."

Another said: "It feels so surreal-just a massive shock.

"I had the privilege of meeting Lee a couple of times and he was honestly the nicest guy you could ever wish to meet.

"You could tell he was really passionate about his job. He was a born winner, every time he was on that pitch you could tell he wanted to win."

Fans have been paying their respects throughout the day. Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said: "Officers attended a report of a sudden death at an address in High Street, West Coker [on Wednesday] evening at about 5 pm.

"Sadly, the body of a 32-year-old man was located.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them."

