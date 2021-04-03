Driver attempts 30-mile trip with wooden shed on car roof
A driver who tried to travel 30 miles with a huge wooden shed strapped to the car has been shamed by police on social media.
In what is bound to have attracted a few double-takes, this red BMW was spotted by Avon and Somerset Police with the large wooden structure resting on the roof.
Officers were less than impressed by the driver's attempt to mitigate the danger - by travelling at 30mph with hazard lights on.
The force's roads safety team tweeted: "In today’s ‘What The? Friday’
"Sometimes OT33 [officer] just knows when a car needs stopping...
"Making a 30 mile journey at 30mph, with hazards on to warn people of the danger? - erm...no!
"You must ensure the vehicle is suitable for the load carried and load is secure."
