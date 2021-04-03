A popular waterpark resort in Gloucestershire has announced its summer 2021 reopening date after being shut during lockdown.

Cotswold Country Park and Beach reopened their doors to the public on Good Friday (2 April).

The Cirencester-based attraction is perhaps best known for its sandy beach and swimming lagoon, with over 40 square miles and 180 lakes to explore.

Visitors are advised they must book in advance to avoid “upset” at the gates.

The site is home to more than 180 lakes.

"We are jumping for joy that we have a road map out of lockdown,” the company posted on its Facebook page in March.

"To celebrate, plan your summer with us, create lasting memories on our beautiful lakes and enjoying the freedom of Cotswold Country Park and Beach!

"Please ensure you book admission before booking activities."

What can visitors expect?

In order for the park to stay Covid-19 safe, users can expect monitored enhanced cleaning routines and online booking for admission and activities.

Staff have installed hand sanitiser dispensers on the site.

All waivers are available online and there are contactless payments for on-site purchases.

There are social distancing measures and increased hand washing facilities in place as well as significantly reduced capacity.

All teams will be equipped with PPE and have their temperatures checked daily.

Read more: