People gather in Bristol for fifth 'Kill the Bill' protest

People have gathered in Bristol for a fifth 'Kill the Bill' protest on a national day of action.

A protest is underway in the city, with people gathering in the centre and on College Green.

Further action was planned elsewhere in the region, with protests due to take place in Truro, Plymouth, Taunton, Bridgwater, Glastonbury, Bath and Swindon.

Avon and Somerset Police, on Twitter, said more than 1,000 people were taking part in the protest in Bristol.

Bristol City Council, meanwhile, has closed a number of roads to facilitate a march through the city centre - including Park Street, Anchor Road and Haymarket from St James Barton roundabout.

'Policing plans are in place'

In a statement issued earlier this week, Avon and Somerset Police said plans had been put in place to facilitate "peaceful demonstrations".

Police said thousands will be expected at the protest.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, area commander for Bristol, explained: "We fully respect the fundamental democratic right of being able to protest and we have a long and proud history spanning many years of facilitating peaceful demonstrations.

“We’re aware of various events due to take place later today in Bristol, Bath, Taunton, Glastonbury and Bridgwater – and policing plans are in place.

“In Bristol, we will have specialist police liaison officers on the ground, along with Neighbourhood officers, and they’ll be looking to engage with protestors, working with them to ensure their protest takes place peacefully.

“While we're expecting significant numbers to attend, we’d still urge people to consider finding alternative ways to express their views given that we’re still in the midst of the pandemic.

"Restrictions may have eased but large numbers of people congregating together at any one time continues to present a risk of spreading COVID-19."

What is Kill the Bill?

People have been demonstrating against a proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police increased power to stop protests.

The Bill also makes a special new law to protect monuments and statues, in the wake of the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston, with the crime of damaging them punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Under new government proposals trespass would become a criminal offence - rather than being a civil matter - in order to tackle unauthorised encampments, giving police the power to seize vehicles and arrest people who refuse to move.

Those breaking the new law on trespass could be fined up to £2,500 and could face a prison sentence of up to three months, but concerns have been raised by both academics and organisations that the new law will disproportionately affect travellers and more widely those living on roadside camps.

