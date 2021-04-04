Dog dies after falling from cliffs in Cornwall

A dog has died after falling from cliffs in Cornwall.

The animal was one of two that went over the cliffs at Backway Cove, near Trebarwith Strand, on the north coast.

The incident prompted a response from RNLI and Coastguard crews at Boscastle and Penlee.

They said the owner managed to retrieve one of their dogs from the water, while the second remained unfound.

Emergency crews have attended a number of callouts over the Bank Holiday Easter weekend.

After a brief search of the area, a spokesperson for Boscastle Coastguard team said the dog was found dead.

“From our understanding, one of the dogs had been rescued from the water by its owner and taken straight to the vets for treatment - we wish the dog a speedy recovery,” the team posted on their Facebook page.

“With one dog accounted for, the search was on for dog number two.

“A hasty search was carried out by two search teams searching the north and south of the cove, when a member of the team spotted the dog to the lower ledge of the cliff face.

An RNLI crew member then managed to scramble up to the dog. Unfortunately, at this point, the comms on the radio had come through to confirm the dog sadly didn't make it. Boscastle Coastguard

