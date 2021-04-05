A motorcyclist has been left with life changing injuries after a crash with a car in Cornwall.

It happened just before 6pm on Sunday 4 April on Tavistock Road in Callington.

A motorbike crashed with a car outside the Ginsters Factory.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The car driver was uninjured.

"Local officers as well as Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene. Once a forensic investigation had been conducted the road was re-opened.

"Any persons who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it – in particular any Dashcam footage are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting log number 745 of the 4th April 2021.

"Police would like to thank the members of Public for their patience whilst we investigated the scene."

