Fire crews tackle large gorse blaze in Cornwall

Fire crews from five stations across Cornwall are tackling a large Gorse Fire in Bartinney, St Just, which has been burning for most of the day.

The blaze started early this morning leading to multiple calls from local residents in the Lands End area.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire is spread out over 200 metres and smoke is visible from at least three miles away.

Gorse Fire Credit: Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service

Five fire engines, two support vehicles and a water carrier have been called to get the blaze under control as crews tackle the fire on two fronts.

READ MORE

* Amber wildfire alert in Dorset and Wiltshire