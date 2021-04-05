Police are appealing for information after a man is believed to have impersonated a police officer after stopping and following a female driver in the Forest of Dean.

It happened on Saturday 3 April at around 10pm.

A woman reported to police that whilst she was driving, a hatchback car which had blue lights and a siren sounding flashed their lights at her, indicating her to pull over.

She pulled over on the B4215 between Dymock and Green Lane, on the stretch of road near to the Dymock Grange Golf Club.

A man from the hatchback approached her vehicle and started talking to her.

She described the uniform he was wearing as looking fake and similar to a fancy dress outfit purchased from a party shop, with a flimsy hat.

After a conversation with him, she was concerned he was impersonating a police officer and drove away.

The man then followed her, and when she turned on to Green Lane he continued on the B4215 toward the junction with the A449. His direction from there is not known.

The man was described as being aged in his 30s, tanned and with a foreign accent. The car he was in also had a front headlight which was not working.

A CCTV image of the vehicle which is believed to have been involved. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Police are now trying to identify the man and are appealing for anyone who was in the area around that time, or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Gloucestershire Constabulary also wants to hear from anyone else who may have experienced something similar recently.

What to do if you have concerns about an unmarked car indicating for you to pull over?

Police have issued advice if you have suspicions or genuine concerns about an unmarked car which is indicating for you to pull over.

People are advised to call 999 as the police can check if one of their cars is stopping you.

Drive at a reduced speed to the nearest public place, such as a petrol station, police station or somewhere well-lit, and try not to stop anywhere secluded.

Do not speed away but instead signal that you have acknowledged their request to stop and indicate the action you are taking, such as putting on your hazards lights and pointing from the driver's window to where you are heading.

Keep the doors locked until you are happy it is the police - you can ask to see the police officer's warrant card through the closed window, which should carry their name and picture, and check this with the force’s control room by calling 999.

A genuine police officer will always take the time to reassure you of their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to police online by completing a crime report form and quoting incident 515 of 3 April: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also call police on 101, quoting the same number.

