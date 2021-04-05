Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were stabbed on Bristol Harbourside on Sunday 4 April.

Officers were called to Prince Street at around 9pm after receiving a call from the ambulance service.

Two 20-year-old men had suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

One man remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the second man has since been discharged after being treated for superficial injuries.

An investigation is underway. Police are treating it as an isolated incident and don't believe there is any risk to the wider public.Avon and Somerset Police has asked anyone with information which could help to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221072126.

