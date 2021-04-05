The prime minister has confirmed shops, gyms and pubs are among the businesses that can reopen in a week's time. Many are currently busy preparing to make sure they are ready for the return of customers.

The news is a weight off mind for the owner of PD Fitness who has two gyms, one in Malmesbury, one in Tetbury.

From next Monday gym members will be allowed inside once again for individual exercise.

For now group sessions will stay outdoors, but the roadmap announcement is a step in the right direction.

The gym has been closed more weeks than open in the last year.

Owner Paul Davis said: "We've spent so long closed over the past year it's felt forever and although we have adjusted very much to on an online presence, and we have had wonderful support from our members to get the doors open and get the good folk of Malmesbury and Tetbury fit again we just cannot wait.

"A super team of trainers are just chomping at the bit ready to go really."

Boris Johnson set out the next stage of the road map on Monday evening which shared a number of updates as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.

The next step out of lockdown, due to be taken next Monday, will see non-essential shops, hairdressers, pubs, and other sectors of the economy reopen.

Jackie Stead is getting her interior shop in Tetbury ready for the outside world to come in once again. French Grey Interiors has been shut on and off for 8 months.

Jackie said: "We are a little bit more optimistic because historically we've done ok when we have reopened and hopefully that will be the case again. We are at a nice time of year I think a lot of people will be staycationing.

"Tetbury is a lovely place to visit on the cusp of the Cotswolds, yeah we are very optimistic for some good trade now and hopefully we don't have to close again."

